Bruins' Matt Beleskey: Headed back to NHL
Beleskey was recalled from AHL Hartford on Sunday after being traded to the Rangers, per the AHL's official transaction log.
Although the 29-year-old wasn't able to get anything going this season in Boston, as he played just 14 games and wasn't able to record a point, perhaps a new change of scenery will help him revamp his game. After all, it was just two seasons ago he posted his career high points total of 37, but it's still hard to see Beleskey receiving anything other than a bottom six role on Broadway.
