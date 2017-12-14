Bruins' Matt Beleskey: Placed on waivers
The Bruins have placed Beleskey on waivers, the Boston Herald reports.
The gritty winger has been a healthy scratch since Nov. 26, and prior to that Beleskey had logged zero points in 14 games for the B's, who signed him to five-year contract in July of 2015 that carries an average annual salary cap hit of $3.8 million. Per the report, if Beleskey goes unclaimed, the Bruins will gain $1.025 million in cap relief. In that scenario, the team could elect to send the 29-year-old to the AHL in order to give Beleskey a chance to get his game, in particular his scoring touch, back on track.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...