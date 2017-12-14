The Bruins have placed Beleskey on waivers, the Boston Herald reports.

The gritty winger has been a healthy scratch since Nov. 26, and prior to that Beleskey had logged zero points in 14 games for the B's, who signed him to five-year contract in July of 2015 that carries an average annual salary cap hit of $3.8 million. Per the report, if Beleskey goes unclaimed, the Bruins will gain $1.025 million in cap relief. In that scenario, the team could elect to send the 29-year-old to the AHL in order to give Beleskey a chance to get his game, in particular his scoring touch, back on track.