Beleskey (foot) will be in the lineup for Saturday's preseason game against the Red Wings, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.

Beleskey will be looking to bounce back in a major way this season after an abysmal 2016-17 campaign in which he only tallied eight points (three goals, five assists) in 49 games. The 29-year-old forward is expected to skate in a bottom-six role this season, but he could also see time on the man advantage as a member of the Bruins' second power-play unit.

