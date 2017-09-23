Bruins' Matt Beleskey: Returning to action Saturday
Beleskey (foot) will be in the lineup for Saturday's preseason game against the Red Wings, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.
Beleskey will be looking to bounce back in a major way this season after an abysmal 2016-17 campaign in which he only tallied eight points (three goals, five assists) in 49 games. The 29-year-old forward is expected to skate in a bottom-six role this season, but he could also see time on the man advantage as a member of the Bruins' second power-play unit.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...