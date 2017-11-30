Beleskey was scratched from Wednesday's game against Lightning, Fluto Shinzawa of The Boston Globe reports.

The Bruins have opted to play with seven defensemen and sit Beleskey. The 29-year-old winger has zero points and a minus-8 rating through 14 games, and his best contributions have been dropping the mitts, which he's done three times this season.

