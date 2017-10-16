Bruins' Matt Beleskey: Searching for first point
Beleskey had a minus-1 rating, one shot on goal, and four hits in just over 10 minutes of time on ice during Sunday's 3-1 loss to Vegas.
The team's marquee signing entering the 2015-16 season endured a horrendous 2016-17, scoring three goals and eight points in 49 games. However, Beleskey had a strong training camp that had B's fans hoping for a bounce-back this campaign, yet five games in to 2017-18, this hasn't come to fruition. Beleskey has yet to score, has a minus-2 rating, and has just five shots on goal.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...