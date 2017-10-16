Beleskey had a minus-1 rating, one shot on goal, and four hits in just over 10 minutes of time on ice during Sunday's 3-1 loss to Vegas.

The team's marquee signing entering the 2015-16 season endured a horrendous 2016-17, scoring three goals and eight points in 49 games. However, Beleskey had a strong training camp that had B's fans hoping for a bounce-back this campaign, yet five games in to 2017-18, this hasn't come to fruition. Beleskey has yet to score, has a minus-2 rating, and has just five shots on goal.