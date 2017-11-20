Beleskey was a healthy scratch for Saturday's 3-1 victory over San Jose.

This marks the second straight game that Beleskey has been scratched after appearing in seven straight contests. The 29-year-old has certainly had an off year as he's yet to record a point after playing in 13 games this season, and has gone minus-seven during that stretch as well. With his recent play it's easy to forget Beleskey recorded 37 points back in 2015-16, but he needs to carve out consistent ice time if he wants to start see some goals and assists roll in.