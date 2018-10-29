Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Absent from practice
Grzelcyk was missing from Monday's practice session for undisclosed reasons.
Grzelyck's availability for Tuesday's matchup with Carolina is certainly in question, especially after the team emergency recalled Jeremy Lauzon from the minors. The team should provide an update on Grzelcyk's status either after practice Monday or ahead of puck drop Tuesday.
