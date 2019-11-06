Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Active in loss
Grzelcyk skated a season-high 20:14 in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Canadiens.
He also picked up two shots, two hits and two blocks. After injuries hit the Bruins' blue line hard last season, Grzelcyk was averaging 19:08 of ice time, compared to 17:38 so far this season. He has never been particularly relevant fantasy-wise, but his current deployment puts that level even lower.
