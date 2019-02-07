Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Adds helper in loss
Grzelcyk collected an assist during a 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.
The assist was Grzelcyk's first point in seven games after bouncing in and out of the lineup in January. The sophomore defender has 14 points in 50 games, only one point back of his total from last season.
