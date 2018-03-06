Grzelcyk (lower body) will play against the Red Wings on Tuesday.

It's rather clutch that Grzelcyk will be able to suit up for this home game, as the Bruins have lost phenom Charlie McAvoy (knee) for at least four weeks and suddenly don't look as impressive on the blue line. Still, we wouldn't expect Grzelcyk, who has 11 points through 43 games, to make much of a fantasy impact on the third pair with shutdown defenseman Kevan Miller.