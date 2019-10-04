Grzelcyk picked up an assist on the power play in Thursday's 2-1 win over Dallas.

Power-play points are rare for Grzelcyk, who had only six points on the man advantage last season. Unlike last season, the Bruins spread out time on the power play between the first and second units during Thursday's game. If that continues, both Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy will benefit offensively from the extra time.