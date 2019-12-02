Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Assists on power play
Grzelcyk picked up a helper in Sunday's 3-1 win over Montreal.
The Bruins' second power play doesn't normally get a lot of time to work with, but every once and a while they'll find a way to add to the scoring. Grzelcyk has had three of his six assists this season come on the man advantage, including Sunday's that came on the game-winner by David Backes. Now with eight points in 27 games, Grzelcyk is on his way to top the career-high of 18 he put last season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.