Grzelcyk picked up a helper in Sunday's 3-1 win over Montreal.

The Bruins' second power play doesn't normally get a lot of time to work with, but every once and a while they'll find a way to add to the scoring. Grzelcyk has had three of his six assists this season come on the man advantage, including Sunday's that came on the game-winner by David Backes. Now with eight points in 27 games, Grzelcyk is on his way to top the career-high of 18 he put last season.