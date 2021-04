Grzelcyk (upper body) will be back in the lineup Tuesday night against the Sabres, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

In his return to action, Grzelcyk is set to work alongside Charlie McAvoy on the Bruins' top defensive pairing. Additionally, the puck-moving backliner should see power-play duty for the team, which has won four straight games since the NHL trade deadline.