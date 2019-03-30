Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Back in tow
Grzelcyk (arm) will play Saturday against the Panthers, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
Grzelcyk is likely to replace Stevan Kampfer in this divisional affair. The former qualifies as a spirited blueliner who contributes to a plethora of fantasy categories without breaking the bank. The Massachusetts native has compiled 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) to complement 44 hits, 52 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 61 games.
