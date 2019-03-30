Grzelcyk (arm) will play Saturday against the Panthers, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Grzelcyk is likely to replace Stevan Kampfer in this divisional affair. The former qualifies as a spirited blueliner who contributes to a plethora of fantasy categories without breaking the bank. The Massachusetts native has compiled 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) to complement 44 hits, 52 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 61 games.