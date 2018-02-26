Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Briefly reassigned
Grzelcyk was sent down to AHL Providence and recalled Monday in order to keep him eligible for the AHL playoffs, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The former Boston University Terrier was one of the many players across the NHL to be "papered" in order to maintain their eligibility for the AHL postseason. Based upon Grzlecyk's play this season, especially of late, the only way he'll be suiting for the Baby B's in the playoffs is if Boston makes an early exit from the NHL postseason.
