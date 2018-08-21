Grzelcyk has bulked up this summer, the Boston Herald reports. "Just seeing if a little extra weight will help me in the corners," he said. "As long as I can still be quick, make quick plays and quick passes up to forwards. I think it will be beneficial to me."

The 24-year-old defenseman signed a two-year extension with the Bruins in June. Fresh off a 2017-18 campaign in which he added three goals and 12 assists over 61 games, Grzelcyk will look to crack to Opening Night roster, despite the Bruins bringing in veteran John Moore on a five-year deal. Grzelyck is lauded for his rigid work ethic and a keen awareness of his own play, so we'd expect him to continue working hard to get where he needs to be.