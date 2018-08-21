Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Bulking up to improve game
Grzelcyk has bulked up this summer, the Boston Herald reports. "Just seeing if a little extra weight will help me in the corners," he said. "As long as I can still be quick, make quick plays and quick passes up to forwards. I think it will be beneficial to me."
The 24-year-old defenseman signed a two-year extension with the Bruins in June. Fresh off a 2017-18 campaign in which he added three goals and 12 assists over 61 games, Grzelcyk will look to crack to Opening Night roster, despite the Bruins bringing in veteran John Moore on a five-year deal. Grzelyck is lauded for his rigid work ethic and a keen awareness of his own play, so we'd expect him to continue working hard to get where he needs to be.
More News
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...
-
Goalie Tiers for 2018-19
How to sort out all the goaltender options for the 2018-19 season? Sasha Yodashkin offers up...