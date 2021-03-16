Grzelcyk scored a power-play goal and led all players with eight shots in a 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Monday. He also dished out a pair of hits.

Grzelcyk feathered a point shot through traffic to open the scoring just under seven minutes into the game. It was the first goal of the year for Grzelcyk, who had his season interrupted by a lower-body injury in February. Grzelcyk will see heavy minutes going forward, including power-play time, and fantasy managers should give the 27-year-old a look if he's sitting on the waiver wire. He was certainly active Monday, setting a single-game personal high for shots on goal.