Coach Bruce Cassidy relayed Monday that Grzelcyk (lower body) is progressing well.

With that in mind, the Bruins hope that Grzelcyk will be full-go at Tuesday's practice. If so, the mobile blueliner could be ready in advance of Wednesday's season opener against the Capitals. With Torey Krug set to miss three weeks with an ankle injury, regular ice time (perhaps even some power-play duty) awaits Grzelcyk, if healthy. Waiting in the wings should Grzelcyk miss Wednesday's game are Steven Kampfer iand rookie Urho Vaakanainen.