Grzelcyk (upper body) is a candidate to return to action Tuesday night against the Sabres, according to coach Bruce Cassidy.

Grzelcyk, who last suited up April 10, has been in and out of the lineup this season, but when available the 27-year-old has been effective in the transition game, while also logging power-play time. In 25 games to date, the mobile puck mover has logged three goals and 13 points to go along with a plus-4 rating.