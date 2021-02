Grzelcyk (lower body) won't play Friday night against the Rangers, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

On the plus side from the Bruins' perspective, Grzelcyk could return to action as soon as Sunday's road rematch against the Rangers. His potential return would be a welcome one, with the team's defensive corps also dealing with injuries to Kevan Miller (knee) and Jeremy Lauzon (hand).