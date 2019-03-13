Grzelcyk (upper body) hopes to return to action some time during the Bruins' upcoming four-game road trip, which starts this coming Tuesday.

Grzelcyk's recent MRI evidently revealed some good news, so while the mobile blueliner will miss at least a couple more games, he managed to avoid a serious injury this past Sunday and is in line to be available for the Bruins' stretch run.

More News
Our Latest Stories