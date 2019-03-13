Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Could return to action next week
Grzelcyk (upper body) hopes to return to action some time during the Bruins' upcoming four-game road trip, which starts this coming Tuesday.
Grzelcyk's recent MRI evidently revealed some good news, so while the mobile blueliner will miss at least a couple more games, he managed to avoid a serious injury this past Sunday and is in line to be available for the Bruins' stretch run.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...