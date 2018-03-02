Coach Bruce Cassidy relayed after Friday's morning skate that Grzelcyk is suffering from a minor lower-body issue.

Grzelcyk's injury appears minor, but it does leave his availability in question for Saturday's matchup with the Canadiens. The team should provide more clarity ahead of the contest, but the 24-year-old's status shouldn't be of much concern in the majority of fantasy formats.

