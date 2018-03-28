Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Dealing with upper-body injury
Grzelcyk, who suffered an upper-body injury in Tuesday's shootout loss to the Jets, will be evaluated back in Boston in advance of Thursday's home game against the Lightning.
Grzelcyk absorbed a hard hit from behind as time expired in the second period Tuesday and was unable to return to the contest. Given how wobbly he looked afterward, we'd be surprised if Grzelcyk suited up Thursday night. With three goals and 14 points in 55 games to date, Grzelcyk hasn't made a big fantasy splash in his rookie campaign, but the 5-foot-9, 174-pounder has held his own defensively, en route to logging a plus-22 rating. Down the road the 24-year-old has some untapped offensive potential given his mobility, but he's already an asset to the Bruins in the transition game, thanks to his crisp passing and sound positioning.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...