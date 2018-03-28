Grzelcyk, who suffered an upper-body injury in Tuesday's shootout loss to the Jets, will be evaluated back in Boston in advance of Thursday's home game against the Lightning.

Grzelcyk absorbed a hard hit from behind as time expired in the second period Tuesday and was unable to return to the contest. Given how wobbly he looked afterward, we'd be surprised if Grzelcyk suited up Thursday night. With three goals and 14 points in 55 games to date, Grzelcyk hasn't made a big fantasy splash in his rookie campaign, but the 5-foot-9, 174-pounder has held his own defensively, en route to logging a plus-22 rating. Down the road the 24-year-old has some untapped offensive potential given his mobility, but he's already an asset to the Bruins in the transition game, thanks to his crisp passing and sound positioning.