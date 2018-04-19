Grzelcyk (lower body) will slot into Thursday's Game 4 against the Maple Leafs, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic Boston reports.

Grzelcyk was expected to draw in after taking line rushes during morning skate, and that's indeed the case as he pairs with Adam McQuaid. He should retake his spot on the power play as well in his return, granting him some value in daily formats despite limited ice time overall.

