Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Drops gloves for teammate
Grzelcyk received 30 penalty minutes for fighting Zach Hyman after the latter threw a late hit on Charlie McAvoy during a 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
The penalties included a five-minute major for cross-checking, five for fighting and two ten-minute game misconducts. McAvoy recently returned to the ice after a concussion earlier in the season, so Grzelcyk was no fan of the hit by Hyman. Grzelcyk also added an assist in the contest.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...