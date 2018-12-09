Grzelcyk received 30 penalty minutes for fighting Zach Hyman after the latter threw a late hit on Charlie McAvoy during a 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

The penalties included a five-minute major for cross-checking, five for fighting and two ten-minute game misconducts. McAvoy recently returned to the ice after a concussion earlier in the season, so Grzelcyk was no fan of the hit by Hyman. Grzelcyk also added an assist in the contest.