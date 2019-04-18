Grzelcyk managed to pick up a point in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.

The assist came on the power play, giving Grzelcyk power-play assists in each of his last three games. Despite the point, Game 4 was a tough one for Grzelcyk who was attacked all night by the Maple Leafs' third line. The sophomore defender was on the ice for 30 shot attempts against and only five shot attempts for.