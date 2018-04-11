Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Earns spot in playoff lineup
Grzelcyk will be in the Bruins' lineup for Thursday's playoff opener against the Maple Leafs, Eric Russo of the team's official site reports.
Grzelcyk, who logged three goals and 15 points in 61 games this past season, has earned himself a regular spot on the Bruins' blue line, where his wheels and ability in the transition game have been assets. The 5-foot-9, 174-pounder's plus-21 rating in 2017-18 is a testament to his responsible defensive play. Down the road, with a little more assertiveness on the rush to go with his strong shot, the mobile 24-year-old could see an uptick in his offensive production.
