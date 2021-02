Grzelcyk (lower body) went minus-2 with a blocked shot in 11:40 in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Grzelcyk had missed six of the previous seven games due to various injuries. Head coach Bruce Cassidy took it easy on the 27-year-old defenseman, who skated the fewest minutes among Bruins blueliners Wednesday. Grzelcyk will likely continue to be eased back into action, so fantasy managers will want to monitor how long it takes him to get back to 100 percent.