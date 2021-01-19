There was no update on Grzelcyk (undisclosed) after he left Monday's contest against the Islanders, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
Grzelcyk left immediately after taking an awkward fall to the ice and it's unclear what he's dealing with at the moment. He'll be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Flyers until a further update is available.
