Grzelcyk (lower body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Oilers.

Grzelcyk was hurt in the first period when he took a slash to the leg from Ryan McLeod. The 30-year-old Grzelcyk was on the top pairing Wednesday, filling in for Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed), who is not on the Bruins' road trip. if Grzelcyk can't play Thursday versus the Flames, Kevin Shattenkirk will likely draw into the lineup.