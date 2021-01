Grzelcyk (leg) is expected to play in Saturday's game versus the Flyers, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Grzelcyk didn't play in Thursday's overtime against Philadelphia due to a leg injury, but he was able to practice Friday, and he should slot into his usual spots on the Bruins' second pairing and top power-play unit for Saturday's rematch. The 27-year-old blueliner has picked up two assists while firing 13 shots on goal through the first four games of the campaign.