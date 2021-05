Grzelcyk dished out two assists and had three shots Monday in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Capitals in Game 2.

Grzelcyk drew the secondary helper on Taylor Hall's game-tying goal late in regulation, then he set up Brad Marchand with a perfect cross-ice feed for the overtime winner 39 seconds into the extra session. Two games into the series, Grzelcyk has already surpassed his 2019-20 playoff production of one assist in 12 contests.