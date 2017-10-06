Grzelcyk logged 12:11 worth of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Predators in the Bruins' season opener.

In the process, Grzelcyk took two shots and also saw 2:50 worth of power-play time. Grzelcyk drew into the B's lineup to start the season with Torey Krug (jaw) out, but as soon as Krug (whose size/style of play are not unlike that of Grzelcyk) is able to return, Grzelcyk will be a candidate to be sent to AHL Providence.