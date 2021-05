Grzelcyk had two assists and one shot with two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey.

Grzelcyk assisted on goals by Patrice Bergeron (PP) and Taylor Hall to help the Bruins take a 2-1 leading into the second intermission. The 27-year-old Grzelcyk went without a point in four straight games to close out the month of April, but he's off to a good start in May with three points and a plus-3 rating through three appearances.