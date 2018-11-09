Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Fires home first of the season
Grzelcyk scored a goal and added an assist during an 8-5 blowout loss to the Canucks on Thursday.
The goal was Grzelcyk's first of the year as the 24-year-old now has seven points on the season. He ended last season with 15 points, so he is almost halfway to that total only 13 games into the season. With the number of injuries the Bruins have seen on the blueline, Grzelcyk has dazzled in an increased role.
