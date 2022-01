Grzelcyk (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Friday's game against Arizona, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

If Grzelcyk's able to go, he'll likely slot into a top-four role and a spot on Boston's No.2 power-play unit against the Coyotes. He's picked up 16 points and 70 shots while averaging 19:04 of ice time through 36 games this season.