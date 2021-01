Grzelcyk (leg) is a game-time decision for Tuesday night's game against the Penguins, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Grzelcyk is slated to participate in warmups Tuesday night to see if he's ready to play. If he ends up being held out, however, Connor Clifton would remain in the Bruins' lineup. In four games out of the gate this season, Grzelcyk has logged two assists, one of which was a power-play helper.