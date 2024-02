Grzelcyk's (lower body) status for Thursday's tilt in Calgary, will be known closer to puck drop, Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe reports.

Grzelcyk was injured Wednesday in a 6-5 overtime win over Edmonton. The 30-year-old was hurt from a Ryan McLeod slash in the opening period and he did not return. Grzelcyk has only two goals and five assists in 43 contests this season. Should Grzelcyk remain on the sidelines, look for Kevin Shattenkirk to get back into the lineup.