Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Game-time decision Monday
Grzelcyk (lower body) will be a game-time decision Monday versus the Stars.
Grzelcyk last played Oct. 27 and has missed two games with a lower-body injury. The Bruins would certainly welcome blueline reinforcements at this point, and the 24-year-old has been solid this season with five points in 11 games.
