Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Game-time decision
Grzelcyk (upper body) is a game-time decision for Thursday night's game against the Lightning.
If the mobile blueliner can't go Thursday night, Tommy Cross will be inserted in the B's lineup. The mere fact that Grzelcyk is a candidate to suit up Thursday is good news, in any case, suggesting that he avoided a major injury when hit from behind in Tuesday night's shootout loss to the Jets.
