Grzelcyk (undisclosed) went to the hospital for the injury he suffered during Wednesday's Game 2 versus the Blues, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Grzelcyk was holding his head when he went down and required assistance on his way off the ice. Coach Bruce Cassidy didn't have any update on the blueliner's status following the game, but more information should be revealed ahead of Saturday's Game 3. The loss of Grzelcyk for any significant amount of time will force the Bruins to turn to either John Moore or Steve Kampfer as the sixth defenseman.