Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Goes to hospital for testing
Grzelcyk (undisclosed) went to the hospital for the injury he suffered during Wednesday's Game 2 versus the Blues, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
Grzelcyk was holding his head when he went down and required assistance on his way off the ice. Coach Bruce Cassidy didn't have any update on the blueliner's status following the game, but more information should be revealed ahead of Saturday's Game 3. The loss of Grzelcyk for any significant amount of time will force the Bruins to turn to either John Moore or Steve Kampfer as the sixth defenseman.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...