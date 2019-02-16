Grzelcyk (lower body) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against LA.

Grzelcyk has missed Boston's last four games due to a lower-body injury, but he was a full participant at Thursday's practice, which was the first sign that he was closing in on a return to game action. The 25-year-old American, who's notched 14 points in 50 appearances this season, is expected to skate with Kevan Miller on the Bruins' bottom pairing against the Kings.