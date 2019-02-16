Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Good to go
Grzelcyk (lower body) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against LA.
Grzelcyk has missed Boston's last four games due to a lower-body injury, but he was a full participant at Thursday's practice, which was the first sign that he was closing in on a return to game action. The 25-year-old American, who's notched 14 points in 50 appearances this season, is expected to skate with Kevan Miller on the Bruins' bottom pairing against the Kings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...