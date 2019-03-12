Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Headed for MRI
Grzelcyk (upper body) will undergo an MRI on Tuesday.
Grzelcyk's testing Tuesday should provide clarity on the extent of his injury as well as a potential timetable for his return to the ice. The blueliner has already been ruled out for the evening's contest against the Blue Jackets, making his next opportunity to play Thursday in Winnipeg. If he's in danger of missing additional action, Urho Vaakanainen and Connor Clifton are likely the top options for a recall from AHL Providence.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...