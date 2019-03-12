Grzelcyk (upper body) will undergo an MRI on Tuesday.

Grzelcyk's testing Tuesday should provide clarity on the extent of his injury as well as a potential timetable for his return to the ice. The blueliner has already been ruled out for the evening's contest against the Blue Jackets, making his next opportunity to play Thursday in Winnipeg. If he's in danger of missing additional action, Urho Vaakanainen and Connor Clifton are likely the top options for a recall from AHL Providence.