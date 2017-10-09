Play

Grzelcyk was reassigned to AHL Providence on Monday.

Filling in for the now-healthy Torey Krug, Grzelcyk was in the lineup for the season-opening win against Nashville on Thursday, finishing with no points and a plus-1 rating. Grzelcyk's demotion isn't an indictment of his play, but more a product of the established Krug offering a very similar skillset on the blue line. A dynamic skater with good vision, Grzelcyk will likely get another recall if the Bruins defense corps is hit by additional injuries.

