Grzelcyk was reassigned to AHL Providence on Monday.

Filling in for the now-healthy Torey Krug, Grzelcyk was in the lineup for the season-opening win against Nashville on Thursday, finishing with no points and a plus-1 rating. Grzelcyk's demotion isn't an indictment of his play, but more a product of the established Krug offering a very similar skillset on the blue line. A dynamic skater with good vision, Grzelcyk will likely get another recall if the Bruins defense corps is hit by additional injuries.