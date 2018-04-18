Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Hopeful of Game 4 return
Grzelcyk (lower body) appears set to take part in Thursday's Game 4 against Toronto, with head coach Bruce Cassidy stating that it's "looking like he's got a good chance to play [Thursday]."
Despite a solid performance turned in by Nick Holden -- who was taking Grzelcyk's place in the lineup -- during Game 3, the B's would be thrilled to get the Boston University product back into game action. Grzelcyk isn't much of a point producer at this stage of his career, putting up 15 points in 61 contests during the regular season, he's a great skater with good hands and is reliable in his own zone. Playing in the first two games of the series, Grzelcyk averaged 2:51 of power-play time on ice, which gives him the potential for some additional fantasy value.
