Grzelcyk (concussion) skated Wednesday in a non-contact jersey, in addition to working with the second power-play unit, per Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic. At the post-practice press conference, the blueliner was optimistic heading into Game 5 against St. Louis on Thursday, telling reporters, "Hopefully I get cleared to play," Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Due to his non-contact designation, Grzelcyk wasn't in the top three pairing for line rushes, but the fact that he was working with the power-play group is a good indication the team is expecting him to be available against the Bruins. If the Massachusetts native doesn't receive final clearance, Urho Vaakanainen could find his way into the lineup for Game 5.