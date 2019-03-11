Grzelcyk had to be helped down the tunnel after having his arm pinned to the boards on a hit by Pittsburgh's Patric Hornqvist on Sunday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Grzelcyk's injury didn't look good, so it seems he'll be done for the night if not longer. Look for more news on Grzelcyk's injury to surface post-game unless he manages to defy the odds and work his way back into this one.