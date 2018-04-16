Grzelcyk is dealing with a lower-body injury that leaves hm doubtful for Monday's playoff game against the Maple Leafs, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Grzelcyk saw 16:09 worth of ice time in Saturday's 7-3 win over Toronto, but at times appeared hobbled in the contest. If he's unable to go Monday night, Nick Holden would join the Bruins' Game 3 lineup.