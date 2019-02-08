Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Iffy for Saturday
Grzelcyk is dealing with lower-body injury and is unlikely to play Saturday against the Kings.
With Grzelcyk banged up, John Moore figures to re-join the Bruins' lineup Saturday. To date, Grzelcyk has logged one goal and 14 points in 50 games, to go along with 54 PIM and a plus-8 rating. The 25-year-old's fantasy impact has been modest, but Grzelcyk's mobility and ability in the transition game are assets to the Boston blue line corps.
