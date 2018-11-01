Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Iffy for Saturday
Grzelcyk (lower body) is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Predators.
He approached Tuesday's game against Carolina in the doubtful category, so it appears as though the mobile blueliner is inching closer to a return to action. Once he's able to go, either Jeremy Lauzon or Steven Kampfer would likely be the odd man out on the Bruins' back line.
